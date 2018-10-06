Microsoft pulls Windows 10 October 2018 update as users' files went missing

No sooner had technology giant made its latest “Windows 10 October 2018” update available for download on Tuesday than the users began complaining of sudden deletion of documents from their systems. users who had installed the update complained that the update feature has wiped out their user profiles including documents and photos.



has now pulled the rollout of the Update (version 1809) for all its users, as it investigated isolated reports of users missing some files after updating, The Verge report said.

A few days ago, Windows users initially started reporting that their documents folder had gone missing after an upgrade to the October 2018 update and Microsoft had since confirmed that it has been looking into the matter.

For now, until the issue is fixed, the October 2018 Update has been pulled. It is no longer available for download officially, and there is no word on when it will be made available again. This is the second time Microsoft has had a major issue with a new feature update for Windows 10, the first of which happened earlier this year with the April 2018 Update, which resulted in a three-week postponement, Windows Central reported.



Microsoft on its support website page says the following, “We have paused the rollout of the Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating.”



A large number of users have taken to social media forums and Microsoft's own support website to complain about the serious issue.



The update had been rolled out globally on October 2.