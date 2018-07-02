Microsoft 'secret' Surface device is a hybrid of mobile, tablet, PC: Report

Microsoft, an American software giant, has been working on a new Surface device with foldable screen that would reportedly blur the lines between computers and mobile devices. Codenamed Andromeda, the secret device has been appearing in company’s internal documents from last few years. However, it is until recently the device concept images based on information from company’s patent filings and other documents started to appear publically.

According to a information portal The Verge, which had reportedly accessed internal documents, the has been undertaken by the company to design a mobile device in a form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences.



While the information around the has been kept under tight wraps, designer David Breyer has created 3D renders based on details taken from patent images, which gives a fair understanding on how the device would look. Based on the renders, the device is seen sporting a hinge-based design, and not the curved display design that the device was reported to feature in earlier reports. However, the device shows a wraparound display on one side that bridges the gap of the hinge.

Last year, the company suspended its 8.1 mobile platform that marked the end of era. However, it was since then the has started to appear in company’s internal documents. In one of the interviews, CEO Satya Nadella also dropped a hint of the existence of a Surface-branded device, a device more than just a smartphone as shown in the concept renders.



