Microsoft supports Indian projects using AI to address ecological problems

Facial recognition is now fairly common in the consumer technology space. However, researchers from Delhi’s Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) are trying to develop a new sort of facial recognition technology: They are training computers to identify the faces of monkeys.

No, not to help a monkey unlock a smartphone — but to aid civic workers in the national capital region to check the population of the primates. Today, technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are being used to manage environmental and ecological ...