Microsoft Surface Pro X: Solid as a Windows 11 tablet, but so as a laptop

Launched in India this January, the 2021 edition of the Surface Pro X is a small step forward from the 2020 edition. It is more of a refresh with some cosmetic changes and Windows 11 operating system. Like the predecessor, it is a portable device that is easy to carry and ready to go places with you to help you get your work done on-the-go. However, it still does not make a ‘take anywhere, do everything’ device simply because there are things that you cannot do on this ARM chip-based device that are otherwise possible with conventional two-in-one devices powered by Intel’s processors. Let’s start with things it can be used for:

The Surface Pro X (2021) is primarily a tablet with a 13-inch touchscreen stretched in 3:2 aspect ratio. It is the same screen as that on the predecessor, but there is a difference in experience enabled by the Windows 11 operating system. For example, the large and evenly spaced apps icon pinned on the taskbar are easy to touch, multitasking is smooth with support for the same gestures with touch as when using a trackpad, and the new touch optimised on-screen keyboard is convenient to use. Besides, the screen’s 3:2 aspect ratio is a good fit for a device that is primarily a tablet. This aspect ratio screen is a boon for productivity tasks on a tablet running full-fledged Windows 11 OS. Not only does it accommodate more content on screen, it takes full advantage of the Windows 11 snap layouts to fit about four windows on four corners of the screen with content on each window still readable. Except for the videos in wide formats, the screen is just the right type for almost everything else.

Complementing the display is the front firing dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The speakers are loud, clear, and balanced. These speakers are good for listening to music, attending voice and video calls, and everything else that falls in between. Now that I mentioned video calls, it is enabled by the 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 10MP camera on the rear. Both the cameras are good for video conferencing use, and the front camera also doubles up as a biometric sensor for face-unlock mechanism through Windows Hello.



Surface Pro X 2021: Specifications Display 13-inch, 3:2 aspect ratio, 10-point multitouch Processor Microsoft SQ1 Graphics Adreno 685 iGPU RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB, removeable Camera Front - 5MP | Rear - 10MP autofocus Ports 2 x USB-C Surface Connect Surface Keyboard connector port Power supply 65W

If you fancy a tablet with support for digital stylus, keyboard and touchpad, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is the answer. It doubles up as a laptop when attached to a keyboard with touchpad (Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard -- sold separately), which makes it a whole lot easier to navigate the operating system, type a lengthy document, crunch numbers on spreadsheets, etc.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is capable of doing many things, but it has limitations. Powered by an ARM processor (Microsoft SQ 1 with Adreno 685 GPU), the device has restricted apps and applications support at the moment. Even the apps it supports, including Microsoft Office, the experience is far from smooth. The device is good for basic everyday use and not meant for power users. Aside from this glaring limitation, there are many small but crucial features the Surface Pro X have missing. For example, the front and rear cameras lack Apple’s centrestage-like value-added features, the screen is of 60Hz refresh rate and does not support HDR content, the 3:2 aspect ratio is not apt for wide format videos, etc.

Priced Rs 93,999 onwards, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is an expensive two-in-one device based on Windows 11 operating system. In its current form, it makes a good supplementary device to get basic work done on-the-go but that is not enough to justify its price tag of above one lakh (with accessories). Nevertheless, the Surface Pro X still makes a good buy if you are a Windows user and want a portable device that comes close to Apple iPad Pro in terms of utility. It is a device aimed at a niche audience, not the masses.