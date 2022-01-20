Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15

-
Microsoft on Thursday announced that its Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 device will be available in India from February 15 through commercial authorised resellers and authorised retail and online on Amazon and Reliance Digital. Pre-orders for the Surface Pro 8 will commence from January 20. Alongside, the American technology company announced that its Surface Pro 7+ will also be available through retail and online partners from February 15.
“We are excited to bring the new Surface Pro 8 to India, our most powerful Pro ever. Each new version of Windows unlocks the next generation of hardware innovation. For the last decade, Surface has been at the forefront – challenging convention, pioneering new experiences and creating entirely new categories of devices. Today, we are revealing an update to our iconic 2-in-1, representing the most significant leap forward since Pro 3, and we hope this helps people unlock more possibilities as they work on-the-go or from home,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India.
Starting at Rs 1,04,499, the Surface Pro 8 is touted by the company to be more than twice as fast as the Pro 7. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, the 2-in-1 device is built on the Intel Evo platform. The Surface Pro 8 sports a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, which stretches edge to edge. The screen is of 120Hz refresh rate and boasts Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology. The device has advanced LTE built into select configurations. For video conferencing and other work from home needs, the device sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics.
The Surface Pro 8 gets the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, worth Rs 16,999, as free complimentary accessory with pre-orders from select partners. Besides being a removeable keyboard, the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard provides storage and charging capability for the new Surface Slim Pen. The Surface Slim Pen 2 gives the most advanced digital pen experience on a Pro. The built-in haptic motor in Surface Slim Pen 2 gives the same feeling you get with pen on paper when writing or drawing.
|Model
|Commercial MRP
|Consumer MRP
|Surface Pro 8 i3/8/128
|Rs 1,04,499
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/128
|Rs 1,13,699
|Rs 1,15,999
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/256
|Rs 1,22,899
|Rs 1,24,999
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/512
|Rs 1,41,399
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i5/16/256
|Rs 1,41,399
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i7/16/256
|Rs 1,59,799
|Rs 1,63,999
|Surface Pro 8 i7/16/512
|Rs 1,87,399
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i7/16/1TB
|Rs 2,14,999
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i7/32/1TB
|Rs 2,51,899
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/128 LTE
|Rs 1,27,599
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/256 LTE
|Rs 1,36,799
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i5/16/256 LTE
|Rs 1,55,199
|NA
|Surface Pro 8 i7/16/256 LTE
|Rs 1,73,599
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i3/8/128GB
|Rs 83,999
|Rs 83,999
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/128GB
|Rs 93,499
|Rs 93,999
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/256GB
|Rs 1,21,999
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/16/256GB
|Rs 1,39,999
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/256GB
|Rs 1,49,499
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/512GB
|Rs 1,83,999
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/1TB
|Rs 2,17,499
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i7/32/1TB
|Rs 2,54,499
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/128 LTE
|Rs 1,09,499
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/256 LTE
|Rs 1,36,499
|NA
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/16/256 LTE
|Rs 1,53,999
|NA
