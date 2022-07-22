Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users globally, says report

-
Microsoft said on Thursday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.
Microsoft’s Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Though the MS Teams was back up for most users, the company said on Thursday, after an hours-long outage that disrupted the chat application for tens of thousands of customers globally.
The company cited a disruption on a recent software update that “contained a broken connection to an internal storage service”. “We’re addressing any residual impact related to this event.
Additionally, we are monitoring for any signs of failure until we’re confident that all functions of the service are fully recovered,” the company said on its website.
MS Teams, used by more than 270 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organise their workflow.
The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 4,800 incidents in the United States and over 18,200 in Japan.
The site tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
