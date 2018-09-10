Moto G6 Plus India launch today: Know specs, features and expected price

JUST IN
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Moto G6 family
Lenovo-backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola is launching the Moto G6 Plus in India on September 10. This smartphone had been announced earlier this year, along with the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, which were launched in the country in June. Like the other two siblings, the Moto G6 Plus runs on Google Android Oreo 8.0 and sports an 18:9 screen. Compared to the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, the Moto G6 Plus is a premium smartphone with a faster processor, more RAM and a bigger screen estate.

In terms of features and specifications, the Moto G6 Plus has a 5.93-inch IPS screen of fullHD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage, respectively. In terms of imaging, the phone has a 12-megapixel and a 5MP dual camera on the back. The rear camera module boasts Dual-Pixel autofocus and is capable of recording ultra-high-definition 4K videos. On the front, the phone sports an 8MP selfie camera with face filters and LED selfie flash. The phone is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery and comes with a 15W TurboPower charger.

Currently available in Brazil, the Moto G6 Plus costs 299 euros, which is about Rs 24,500. However, the Indian pricing is expected to be lower. The phone comes in Indigo and Gold colour options.
First Published: Mon, September 10 2018. 09:58 IST

