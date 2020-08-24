Moto G9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC makes global debut from India

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo-owned smartphone brand on Monday made a global debut of its Moto G9 smartphone from India. Touted to be made in India and for Indian consumers, the smartphone will be available will be available in deep sapphire blue and natural forest green colours from August 31, exclusively on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 11,499, the Moto G9 will be available in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant.

Moto G9 features and specifications

The Moto G9 is powered by Snapdragon 662 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a storage expansion slot, which supports a microSD card of up to 512GB capacity. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen of 20:9 aspect ratio.

It ships with Android 10 operating system and a promise to get at least 1 OS upgrade and 2 years of security updates. The OS is mostly stock, and features moto actions and gestures. The phone features a dedicated Google Assistant Button located on the side of the chassis.

Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.7 aperture, a depth sensor and a macro sensor. The primary sensor features Quad-Pixel technology and Night Vision mode.

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 20W TurboPower fast charger. The Moto G9 boasts NFC, dual-band WiFi, fingerprint scanner, and face recognition for biometrics.