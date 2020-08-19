These Samsung Galaxy devices will get 3-generation of Android OS upgrades

South Korean electronics maker has announced to roll out three-generation of operating system upgrades for its Galaxy devices, including smartphones, foldable screen devices and tablets. Usually, only select original equipment manufacturers on One platform deliver three-generation of OS upgrades, while most smartphone brands stick to two-year of OS upgrades and three-year of security upgrades from Before the announcement, also promised to service its Galaxy devices with Android updates for a maximum period of two years. However, the select Galaxy devices will now get up to three-generation of Android OS upgrades from

Galaxy devices eligible for three-generation of Android OS upgrades:

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Galaxy Tab series: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

The announcement came in light of the three-year OS upgrades that Samsung announced for the Galaxy S20-series. It will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.