Motorola Edge S Pro launch on Thursday: Check specifications and features

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola will launch Motorola Edge S Pro on Thursday. The new Motorola handset will be unveiled as the successor to the Motorola Edge S that was launched in January this year.

The company shared a promotional video on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. According to the teaser, the new device is going to be Motorola’s thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone, so far.

As the name suggests, the all-new Edge S Pro is an upgraded version of the original Edge S model. The handset will be launched at 5 pm IST.

Motorola Edge S Pro may be available in two different colors; midnight blue and indigo vegan leather. According to the company, the Motorola Edge S Pro will be 6.99 mm thick and will weigh 163 grams.

What are the key features that the new Motorola smartphone is expected to have? Let’s take a look

Display

The phone will sport a 6.70-inch OLED display with at least a refresh rate of 144 Hertz. The smartphone will have a 576Hz touch sampling rate. It is expected to have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is also HDR 10+ certified.

Camera

With 5G connectivity, the new Motorola Edge S Pro will have a 50x digital zoom telephoto lens camera setup, it will feature a rectangular camera design with triple-rear cameras (108-megapixel primary sensor + 16-megapixel secondary sensor + 8-megapixel sensor with 5x high-resolution optical zoom).

For selfies, it will have a front camera of 32MP. There will also be a display fingerprint scanner for identity authentication. Its rear shooter can record videos up to 8K-24K fps (frames per second), and the video quality on the front camera is fixed between 1080p and 30fps.

Operating system and battery

Motorola Edge S Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor. Powered by the Android 11 operating system, the new Motorola device is likely to pack a 4500mAh battery with a 30W proprietary fast-charging capacity.

The new Motorola smartphone will include wifi, bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. In terms of sensors, Motorola Edge S Pro may include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, fingerprint sensor and ambient light sensor.

The new Motorola handset is likely to support up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.