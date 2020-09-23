Motorola launches Moto E7 Plus in India at Rs 9,499: Know specs, features

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo-owned smartphone brand on Wednesday launched in India the Moto E7 Plus. Touted to be made in India, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 system-on-chip and a 5,000 mAh battery. It has a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution and boots stock Android 10 operating system. The Moto E7 Plus will be available exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 9,499, starting September 30.

The Moto E7 Plus sports dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.7 aperture, and a depth sensor. The camera is supported by night vision feature for low-light photography.

Besides, there is high-res zoom and hyperlapse plus slow-motion video (120fps) features. The camera also features several AI modes, including auto smile capture, smart composition, shot optimisation, portrait mode, spot color, and more.

Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen of 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones comes with Android 10, along with a promise of two years of security updates.

It has a capacitive fingerprint sensor located within the “batwing” logo on the back on the phone. The phone features a spill and splash resistant design.