Motorola launches Moto E7 Plus in India at Rs 9,499: Know specs, features

-
ALSO READ
Moto G9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC makes global debut from India
Jio announces JioPostpaid Plus plans with free OTT apps subscription & more
June auto sales: Analysts see Maruti, Hero Moto making a strong comeback
Stocks to watch: RIL, IndiGo, Britannia, Hero Moto, Wipro, Coal India, NCC
Stocks to watch: SBI, Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, Deepak Nitrite, Hero Moto
-
Chinese electronics maker Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday launched in India the Moto E7 Plus. Touted to be made in India, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 system-on-chip and a 5,000 mAh battery. It has a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution and boots stock Android 10 operating system. The Moto E7 Plus will be available exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 9,499, starting September 30.
The Moto E7 Plus sports dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.7 aperture, and a depth sensor. The camera is supported by night vision feature for low-light photography.
Besides, there is high-res zoom and hyperlapse plus slow-motion video (120fps) features. The camera also features several AI modes, including auto smile capture, smart composition, shot optimisation, portrait mode, spot color, and more.ALSO READ: Redmi 9 Prime review: Xiaomi's budget smartphone justifies prime moniker
Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen of 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones comes with Android 10, along with a promise of two years of security updates.ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 10 review: A performer in budget segment, despite limitations
It has a capacitive fingerprint sensor located within the “batwing” logo on the back on the phone. The phone features a spill and splash resistant design.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU