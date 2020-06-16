Motorola One Fusion+ India launch at 12:30 pm: Know specs, features, & more

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is set to launch the One Fusion+ in India on Tuesday. Unveiled earlier this month, the Flipkart-exclusive smartphone would feature a multi-optic rear camera set-up, big capacity battery, HDR10 certified display and gaming-centric Qualcomm processor.

One Fusion+ specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ Indian model is expected to be similar to the one unveiled in global market earlier this month. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution stretched in 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports HDR10, which is uncommon in LCD-based smartphones.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip, paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone ships with stock Android 10 operating system with some minor customisations added on top by Motorola. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery and the phone is expected to come with 15W charger for fast charging capability.



#TheUltimateOne is launching TOMORROW at 12 PM on @Flipkart!



Gear up to experience 6.5" FHD+ Display with HDR10 Certification, Qualcomm® SD 730G with 6 GB RAM, 64 MP Quad Camera with Quad Pixel technology, 5000mAh battery in the Motorola One Fusion+. https://t.co/XRmYo8et7a pic.twitter.com/tso0kdI1v3 — (@motorolaindia) June 15, 2020

Imaging is covered by a quad camera module on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone boasts pop-up module, which features its 16MP front camera.

Being an LCD-based smartphone, it has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. The dualSIM phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.