Motorola One Fusion+ India launch at 12:30 pm: Know specs, features, & more

The Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone features a multi-optic rear camera set-up, big capacity battery, HDR10 certified display and gaming-centric Qualcomm processor

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Motorola One Fusion+
The Motorola One Fusion+ Indian model is expected to be similar to the one unveiled in global market earlier this month

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola is set to launch the Motorola One Fusion+ in India on Tuesday. Unveiled earlier this month, the Flipkart-exclusive smartphone would feature a multi-optic rear camera set-up, big capacity battery, HDR10 certified display and gaming-centric Qualcomm processor.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ Indian model is expected to be similar to the one unveiled in global market earlier this month. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution stretched in 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports HDR10, which is uncommon in LCD-based smartphones.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip, paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone ships with stock Android 10 operating system with some minor customisations added on top by Motorola. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery and the phone is expected to come with 15W charger for fast charging capability.

Imaging is covered by a quad camera module on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone boasts pop-up module, which features its 16MP front camera.

Being an LCD-based smartphone, it has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. The dualSIM phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 09:24 IST

