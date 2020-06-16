HMD Global launches Nokia 5310 feature phone in India: Price, sale details

The Nokia 5310 is a feature phone with 2G network support. It is powered by MediaTek MT6260A processor, paired with 8MB RAM and 16MB internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a 2.4-inch screen of QVGA resolution. It features a VGA camera on the back accompanied with flash. Connectivity is taken care by micro USB for charging, 3.5mm audio out port for wired headsets and Bluetooth 3.0 for wireless audio accessories. The phone is powered by a 1,200 mAH battery.