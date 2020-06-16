HMD Global launches Nokia 5310 feature phone in India: Price, sale details

Nokia 5310 price in India
HMD Global on Monday launched the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,399. This is a third feature phone from the Finnish smartphone maker under its ‘Originals’ series; the other are the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8110.
Nokia 5310 sale details
The phone’s pre-orders start today, June 16, at Nokia online portal, whereas, sale commences from June 23 at Nokia online portal and Amazon e-commerce platform. The feature phone will be available in retail stores from July 22.
Nokia 5310 features
The Nokia 5310 is a music-centric feature phone with front-facing dual speakers, wireless FM radio, dedicated music control buttons and microSD card storage. Based on original Nokia 5310 Xpress-music, the Nokia 5310 2020 edition has rounded design, curved display and alpha-numeric keypad with D-pad for navigation. It ships with Nokia Series 30+ featurephone operating system. The phone is touted to have a 22-day on-battery time.
Nokia 5310 specifications
The Nokia 5310 is a feature phone with 2G network support. It is powered by MediaTek MT6260A processor, paired with 8MB RAM and 16MB internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a 2.4-inch screen of QVGA resolution. It features a VGA camera on the back accompanied with flash. Connectivity is taken care by micro USB for charging, 3.5mm audio out port for wired headsets and Bluetooth 3.0 for wireless audio accessories. The phone is powered by a 1,200 mAH battery.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU