Motorola One Macro with dedicated close-up camera lens launched at Rs 9,999

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand on Wednesday launched the One Macro, with a dedicated macro camera lens for close-up shots. Priced at Rs 9,999, the phone is the third camera-centric smartphone to launch this year as part of the One-series. The two previous ones were the Motorola One Vision (review) and Motorola One Action (review). A Flipkart-exclusive smartphone, Motorola One Macro will be available on the platform of the home-grown e-commerce company starting October 12.

One Macro specifications

The One Macro has a 6.2-inch LCD screen of an HD+ (1520 x 720) resolution. While the One Action and One Vision boast a punch-hole screen of cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio, the One Macro has a U-shaped notch screen stretched in a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch at the screen’s top accommodates phone’s 8-megapixel selfie camera, which has an f/2.2 aperture and supports screen flash, auto HDR, timer, face beauty, auto smile capture, cinemagraph, portrait mode, group selfie, spot colour, slow motion video and timelapse features.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera set-up, featuring a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The 13MP primary sensor has an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by laser autofocus system. The 2MP depth sensor and macro lens have an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports up to 8x digital zoom, burst shot, auto HDR, timer, live filter, shot optimisation, smart composition, auto smile capture, cinemagraph, portrait mode, cutout, panorama, manual mode, raw photo output, active photos, spot colour, best shot, slow motion video, timelapse video, hyperlapse video, electronic video stabilisation and YouTube live.

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P70 system-on-chip, mated with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone has a hybrid SIM tray, which supports either dual SIMs or a SIM with microSD card for storage expansion. The phone comes in space blue colour and has a 4,000 mAh battery.