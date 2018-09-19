Motorola One Power with notch screen, Android One to launch on September 24

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, is gearing up to launch the in India on September 24. First showcased at the IFA event in Berlin, the smartphone is a first device to have a notch-based screen. The phone also boasts a completely new design, which looks different from existing Moto-branded line-up. The new design is accentuated by a tall aspect ratio screen on the front. The screen features a notch on top, accommodating earpiece, front camera and sensors. On the back, there is a dual camera module that looks completely different from existing modules seen in Moto-branded smartphones.

Apart from design and new camera module, the also gets Android One moniker. The phone boots Android Oreo operating system out of the box, and comes with a promise to upgrade to Android Pie soon. Being an Android One smartphone, the phone will be among the first to get future software upgrades from Google, including software upgrades.

In terms of specifications and features, the is powered by Qualcomm mid-range focussed Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC). The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB. However, the Indian version is expected to get only two RAM and storage variants i.e. 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution stretched in 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.

Imaging is taken care by a dual camera module on the back featuring 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture size, coupled with 5MP depth-sensing lens. There is a 12MP camera lens on the front for selfies.

The Motorola One Power is expected to be priced below Rs 25,000. In this price range, the phone will compete with Vivo V11 Pro, Poco F1 and Xiaomi Mi A2.