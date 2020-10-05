Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo-owned smartphone brand on Monday launched in India its second-generation foldable smartphone, the Razr Priced at Rs 1,24,999, the Razr will be available in polished graphite colour. The phone’s pre-booking starts today and it will go on sale from October 12 at retail stores and online on Flipkart. Motorola is offering Rs 10,000 instant discount on Flipkart and cashback on offline stores on HDFC Bank cards and equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions. The instant discount or cashback brings down the effective price to Rs 1,14,999.

The Motorola Razr is touted to withstand up to 200,000 flips. It features a water repellant design with foldable form factor for ease of use. It gets a tapered chin, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and updated hinge as part of its upgrade. Made of 7000-series aluminium, the Razr 5G has a 6.2-inch flex view bendable screen of 21:9 aspect ratio.

On the outside, it has a secondary 2.7-inch screen with touch support. The secondary screen supports gesture navigation; swipe up for the home screen, swipe right to access the camera, swipe left to access the app tray and double swipe left to access shortcuts to call and text.

The Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel primary camera, which doubles up as selfie camera when the phone is folded. Besides, there is a 20MP camera available right above the flex display for selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is a 5G phone. The phone ships with 2800 mAh battery. The Razr 5G boots Android 10, and comes with 2 assured OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades promise.