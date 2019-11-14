Motorola Razr, whose flip design was a big hit, to now have bendable screen

Motorola, a smartphone brand now owned by Chinese electronics manufacturer Lenovo, has unveiled the Razr (2019) – a bendable-screen smartphone based on the company’s iconic flip-phone, the Moto Razr (original). The reprise of the Moto Razr makes the third company among popular mobile phone makers, to bring a foldable smartphone with bendable screen. The other two are Samsung and Huawei. However, the Razr is the only device that makes no big claim of being a smartphone and a tablet. Instead, it works like a smartphone irrespective of how you use it – folded or unfolded – and that is what makes it different from its counterparts.

Motorola Razr India launch

The Motorola Razr was unveiled on Wednesday in a global event held in Los Angeles. Soon after the unveiling, the company’s India subsidiary posted the phone’s silhouette as a cover image on its official Twitter account. On Thursday, the company also updated its official web portal with Motorola Razr branding and a “coming soon” message, confirming that the phone will be launched in India. Though not confirmed, one can expect the India launch by early next year as the phone goes on sale in the US starting from January 9, 2020. Meanwhile, you can head to the company’s India web portal and sign up to get updates.

Motorola Razr features

Continuing with the legacy of the Moto Razr, the Motorola Razr boasts a clamshell design with two screens. In the folded form, the phone’s smaller touchscreen on the front allows you to interact with app notifications, music controls, camera functions, and more. Unfold the phone and its primary bendable touchscreen comes into play. The device does not claimed to be anything more than a smartphone, in either folded or unfolded state.





According to Motorola, the Razr is a pocket-ready size of a flip-phone that fits comfortably on your palm in both folded and unfolded states. For longevity, the phone’s hinge is engineered in a way that it leaves no gap between the phone’s bendable display while also keeping it safe. Like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Motorola Razr’s dual displays are made to work together. According to the company, information you interact with on the small screen using phone’s “Quick View” feature moves to the bendable screen the moment you flip open the device.

The phone has a 2.7-inch screen of 600 x 800 resolution on the front and a secondary 6.2-inch bendable OLED screen of 876 x 2142 resolution stretched in 21:9 aspect ratio. Imaging is covered by a 16-megapixel sensor of an f/1.7 aperture that acts as a selfie camera in folded form and a rear camera in unfolded state. For selfies in unfolded state, there is a secondary 5MP camera placed on the top side of the bendable screen in a slight cut out area that also has the phone’s earpiece. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone boots Android 9 Pie operating system, custom-tuned by Motorola to bring sync between phone’s displays. The phone is powered by a 2,510 battery, which supports 15W fast charging. It boasts water repellent coating for protection against minor water spills and splashes. There is a capacitive fingerprint sensor placed on the front side of the bottom chin. Interestingly, the phone has no SIM slot. For connectivity, it supports eSIM only.