Motorola to launch 3 phones in India today; Price, specifications here

Motorola is set to launch three smartphones in India on Thursday. The company will launch Motorola Moto G62 5G, Motorola Moto Edge S30 Pro and Motorola Moto Edge X30 Pro. Just after the conclusion of the 5G spectrum auction in India, the company is introducing Moto G62 5G, its cheapest 5G phone so far.
Motorola Moto Edge S30 Pro
The price of the phone is expected to start at Rs 34,990 in India. The phone is likely to have 6.67 inch OLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is expected to have a 120 hz refresh rate.
Also, the phone will most likely have 128 GB in-built memory and an 8 GB RAM with 3GHz Octa core processor, according to smartprix.com. The Moto Edge S30 Pro will have 64 MP + 8MP + 2 MP triple rear camera, with 16 MP front camera.
However, the phone will not carry a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Motorola Moto G62 5G
The phone is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be the cheapest 5G phone by the company as its price may be below Rs 20,000, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
The phone will also come with 50 MP camera and 5000 mAh battery. The front camera will most likely be of 16 MP. The charging port is expected to be of Type-C 2.0. Unlike Moto Edge S30 Pro, it will carry a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
The phone will also carry a side-munted fingerprint scanner. And it will come with the fast charging 15W feature.
For the processor, the phone might carry 4GB RAM with Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor.
Motorola Moto Edge X30 Pro
The phone is expected to have an internal storage of 256 GB, with 8 GB RAM. It will have Snapdragon 898 processor with 4500 mAh battery.
According to a report by Gadgets Now, the sarting price of the phone can be fixed at Rs 41,426. It will come with an OLED display of 6.67 inches with 1080*2340 pixels' resolution.
The rear camera will most likely be a triple camera with 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP recolution. The front camera may be of 32 MP.
However, the exact details will only be known once these phones officially launch later in the day.
