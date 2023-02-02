MSI unveils 13th Gen Intel Core powered laptops with Nvidia RTX 40 GPUs

Taiwanese laptop maker on Thursday announced the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU-powered at its 'MSIology: The Leap to Singularity' event. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors, the new are offered in MSI’s Stealth series, Titan GT series, Raider GE series, Cyborg series, Creator Z series, and Prestige series. The new line-ups are available for pre-order in select countries with India launch expected on February 8. Below are the detail:

Stealth series

announced Stealth 16 Studio and Stealth 14 Studio in the new Stealth series. Equipped with the aluminum-magnesium alloy body, both the laptop comes in pure white and star blue colours. Stealth 14 Studio features the MSI Vapor Chamber thermal design, which enables the laptop to provide enhanced gaming experience and handle multi-tasks efficiently. The Stealth 16 Studio is a thin and light design laptop, weighing 1.99 kg and is thinner than 2 cm.

MSI Titan GT series and Raider GE series

The Titan GT77 HX is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, paired with up to GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. Equipped with MSI OverBoost Ultra technology, the laptop supports 5.2GHz frequency across its eight performance cores – depending on workload. MSI claims the Titan GT77HX comes with the world’s first 4K/144Hz MiniLED display.

The Raider GE series is inspired by a sports car with an aerodynamic design. MSI introduced a Smart TouchPad on the special edition of Raider GE78 HX. Most used functional hotkeys are put on the touchpad, which also supports customization.

MSI Cyborg 15

Aimed at gamers, Cyborg 15 comes with a glass-fiber translucent chassis design, which lets users see the inner mechanical parts through it. The eye-catching Cyborg 15 provides a sci-fi futuristic look with the latest graphics and processors, and will definitely be the top choice for everyday gaming, according to the company.

MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio

The Creator Z17 HX Studio comes with the Vapor Chamber Cooler thermal design to maximize the efficiency of 13th gen Intel HX series processors, paired with NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPU. This laptop comes with an MSI Pen 2, which makes good use of the MPP2.6 technology to connect faster.

MSI Prestige series

MSI Prestige 13 Evo is a thin and light design laptop, which is powered by 75Whrs battery. The Prestige 16 Studio sports a 16-inch screen and comes with GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs. It features NVIDIA Studio, which is said to enhance productivity and performance. It comes in star blue and beige rose colours.