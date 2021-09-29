Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch review: A good mix of looks and performance

-
Homegrown fitness accessory maker Noise recently launched a smartwatch called ColorFit Ultra, a feature-heavy budget smartwatch with impressive on-paper specifications.
Priced at Rs 4,499, Noise ColorFit Ultra looks like a promising entry in the cluttered budget smartwatch market. I used the device for a little over a month to see how it stacks up against other budget wearables, here's my review:
Noise ColorFit Ultra: build and design
The Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a 1.75-inch TruView colour display with 320x385 pixel resolution. The display is large and crisp with punchy colours.
The display is good but the touch response lags at times. However, it's still one of the best displays we have seen in this price range.
While I had the blue unit, the watch also comes in white and black colour options. What I really liked is the extra Nylon strap you get in the package. I quickly removed the silicone straps as it gets too humid during monsoons and sweat adds to irritation, so, Nylon strap is a better option any day in such weather.
There is a solitary physical home button on the right edge that's easy to click. Made of aluminium alloy, ColorFit Ultra looks and feels premium. All the sensors and the charging pin sit at the conventional rear position.
Noise ColorFit Ultra: Features and performance
Apart from the looks, the ColorFit Ultra is a capable watch, with heart-rate, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 sensor (to measure blood-oxygen levels). It can also track the menstrual cycle.
While the watch collects everyday data, it's the NoiseFit app that gives you further insights. You can check all your notifications after pairing them with a phone but can't reply to them. There is no option to receive a call, but you can reject it or reply with a message using the watch.
Overall, the watch can track 60 sports modes, including weight training, cycling, yoga, cricket, badminton, zumba, and more.
Talking about accuracy, Noise ColorFit Ultra tracks daily steps well but when it comes to tracking SpO2 or stress, it takes too much time.
The watch also has 24x7 heart-rate monitoring and on an average, the readings are close to what we usually see, but during workouts, I felt it doesn't track the heart rate accurately, recording it close to 90 or 100 while the actual rate is 120 or more during cardio or running.
The watch also reminds you to drink water and wash your hands, which is important in today's time.
For protection, the Noise ColorFit Ultra has IP68 dust and water resistance so it can easily handle water and sweat.
Noise ColorFit Ultra: Battery
Noise claims ColorFit Ultra can last for up to 9 days on a single charge and you get pretty much close to that in regular use. In fact, using the watch for tracking workouts also doesn't drain too much battery.
Noise ColorFit Ultra: Verdict
The Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,499 and offers pretty much everything a decent smartwatch should. The accuracy is fairly good, and the battery life is impressive. The watch has a premium build and the display gives it an edge over rivals in its price range. It's a thumbs up from me for Noise ColorFit Ultra if you're looking for a smartwatch under Rs 5,000.
