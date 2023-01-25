JUST IN
Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political campaign groups
Govt expects 5-7 countries to sign up for India's tech stack by March
Apple updating ad, search features to separate OS from Google: Report
Lava announces Republic Day offers with 26% discount on all smartphones
BharOS: Know about indigenous OS successfully tested by union ministers
InMobi group's Nostra expects 3-fold rise in user base to 200 mn by 2024
Russia aims to deploy over 1,000 satellites in orbit by 2030: Roscosmos
Union ministers test 'BharOS' operating system developed by IIT-Madras
Microsoft Edge may soon allow users to split two tabs in single window
Android 14 to block outdated apps to help reduce malware attack: Report
You are here: Home » Technology Â» Launches
Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political campaign groups
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Noise launches Buds Combat wireless gaming earbuds at Rs 1499: Details here

The Noise Buds Combat wireless earbuds are available in stealth black, covert white and shadow grey colours on Noise's official website and Flipkart

Topics
Noise | Earbuds | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Noise Buds Combat
Noise Buds Combat

Home-grown consumer technology brand Noise on Tuesday forayed into the gaming wireless audio accessories segment with the launch of Buds Combat. Priced at Rs 1,499, the wireless earbuds are available in stealth black, covert white and shadow grey colours on Noise's official website and Flipkart.

“At Noise we are determined to cater to the diverse requirements of consumers. With the launch of our first gaming TWS, Noise Combat we are aiming to do just that. One of our many firsts, the new TWS is designed to complement a gaming setup, making it an ideal gaming companion,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

Noise Buds Combat: Specifications

The Noise Buds Combat is a pair of half in-ear wireless earbuds featuring 13mm audio drivers. It is IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. Supported by environmental noise cancellation (ENC), it is said to offer crystal-clear audio experience while gaming, making calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Noise says these earbuds can deliver 36 hours of playtime coupled with Quad Mic ENC.

The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, offering wake and pair features. For voice calls, the earbuds pack quad-microphone setup. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. These have touch buttons to control music, adjust volume, activate voice assistant and receive/reject calls. Besides, the earbuds also offer ultra-low latency up to 40ms.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Noise

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 13:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU