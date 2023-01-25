Noise launches Buds Combat wireless gaming earbuds at Rs 1499: Details here

Home-grown consumer technology brand on Tuesday forayed into the gaming wireless audio accessories segment with the launch of Buds Combat. Priced at Rs 1,499, the wireless are available in stealth black, covert white and shadow grey colours on Noise's official website and Flipkart.

“At we are determined to cater to the diverse requirements of consumers. With the launch of our first gaming TWS, Combat we are aiming to do just that. One of our many firsts, the new TWS is designed to complement a gaming setup, making it an ideal gaming companion,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

Noise Buds Combat: Specifications

The Noise Buds Combat is a pair of half in-ear wireless featuring 13mm audio drivers. It is IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. Supported by environmental noise cancellation (ENC), it is said to offer crystal-clear audio experience while gaming, making calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Noise says these can deliver 36 hours of playtime coupled with Quad Mic ENC.

The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, offering wake and pair features. For voice calls, the earbuds pack quad-microphone setup. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. These have touch buttons to control music, adjust volume, activate voice assistant and receive/reject calls. Besides, the earbuds also offer ultra-low latency up to 40ms.