Noise Two wireless headphones launched in India: Know Price, specs and more

Home-grown consumer technology brand Noise on Tuesday launched its new wireless headphones in India. Called the Noise Two, it is the company's third headphone and a successor of Noise One, launched last year. Priced at Rs 1,499, the headphones are available on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. It comes in bold black, calm white and serene blue colours.
"We at Noise, believe in creating products for every use case. This is where the new launch comes into the picture. In our endeavor to strengthen wireless headphones portfolio, we are delighted to announce Noise Two, designed for the ones looking to own innovative Bluetooth headphones for a power-packed audio experience,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.
Noise Two: Specification
Noise Two features over-the-year design with padding on ear cups for comfortable fit. The headphones' headband is adjustable. These have a built-in SD card slot for users to access music offline. The wireless headphones feature an AUX port, for wired connectivity. These have built-in FM radio.
Other features include Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, a USB-C port for charging, and four play modes. It is IPX5 rated for water resistance. The headphone comes with dual pairing support for the user to connect them with two devices. There are built-in microphones for Bluetooth calling. The company claims that the headphones can last up to 50 hours of playtime and up to 40 meters of distance coverage.
Launched last year, the Noise One wireless headphones were powered by a 500mAh battery. These headphones had Bluetooth 5 for wireless connectivity and a micro-USB port for charging. Other features of the headphones include IPX4 rated for water resistance and support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. The headphones were compatible with iPhones and Android smartphones. These had buttons to control music, adjust volume, and receive/reject calls.
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:41 IST
