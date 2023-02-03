NoiseFit Force smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details

Expanding its line-up, home-grown consumer technology brand on Friday launched in India the NoiseFit Force. Priced at Rs 2,999, the is available on the company's online store, Amazon, and on the brand's D2C platform. It is designed for the ones seeking for a rugged to complement their sporty lifestyle, according to . It comes in mist grey, jet black and teal green colours.

“ has been a forerunner when it comes to empowering consumers with new age innovation at an aspirational price point. We are constantly innovating and with the vision to introduce products that cater to the evolving needs of the consumers, we have introduced NoiseFit Force for the adventure seekers. The new rugged and sporty looking smartwatch marks a new look for our smartwatch range.” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

NoiseFit Force: Specifications

Powered by a 300 mAh battery, the NoiseFit Force sports a 1.32-inch IPS LCD screen of 360 x 360 resolution and 550 nits of brightness level. The fitness wearable has a circular dial with three side-mounted buttons for navigation. It offers over 150 cloud-based customisable watch faces, although 10 can be stored on the watch. It is IP67 rated for water and dust protection.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling feature enabled by a single chip. It has Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity with smartphones. It offers the option of calling directly from the smartwatch and can store up to five contacts. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. According to Noise, the smartwatch can last up to seven days on normal usage.

As for the fitness features, there are 30 sports modes built-in. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. Supported by Noise Health Suite, it also tracks female health, activity level, sleep patterns, breathing patterns, and stress measurement. Other features include built-in games, theater mode, camera control, music control, breathing exercise, alarm, find phone, find watch, call and message notifications, reject or silent calls, weather forecast, and more.