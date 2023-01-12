NoiseFit Twist smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details

Expanding its line-up, home-grown consumer technology brand on Thursday launched in India the NoiseFit Twist. Priced at Rs 1,999, the is available on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Amazon. It comes in black, wine, silver, midnight blue, gold and pink colours.

“Our endeavor with each launch is to enable consumers with feature-rich and innovative products that also cater to their evolving needs. The NoiseFit Twist does exactly that with its ergonomic design featuring a unique round dial, advanced calling experience and strain-free display, making it an ideal lifestyle companion and a perfect choice for new-age hustlers,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, .

NoiseFit Twist: Specifications

The NoiseFit Twist sports a 1.38-inch TFT screen of 240 x 240 resolution and 550 nits of brightness level. The fitness wearable has a circular dial with two side-mounted buttons for navigation. It offers over 100 cloud-based watch faces for customisation and overall health monitoring. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Powered by Tru Sync technology, the supports Bluetooth calling feature enabled by single chip. It has Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity with smartphones. The smartwatch comes with Noise Buzz, which enables calling from the Dial Pad, provides access to recent call logs and can store up to 10 contacts. According to Noise, the smartwatch can last up to seven days on normal usage.

As for the fitness features, there are 100 sports modes built-in. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. Supported by Noise Health Suite, it also tracks female health, activity level, sleep patterns, breathing patterns, and stress measurement.