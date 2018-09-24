Nokia 5.1 Plus to be sold on Flipkart on Oct 1: Get a fix on price & specs

Nokia, a smartphone brand owned by Finnish start-up HMD Global, on August 21 announced the Nokia 6.1 Plus and While the Nokia 6.1 Plus went on sale from August 30, the company on September 24 announced that the will go on sale on October 1, exclusively on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 10,999, the phone is currently available for pre-order on Nokia phones official portal. The smartphone will be available two colours --- gloss black and gloss midnight blue. As a part of the launch deal, the company is offering Rs 1,800 instant cashback and 240GB of data valid for 12 months to Airtel customers on plans of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448.

specifications and features

The Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch HD+ notch-based screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass-metal-glass design with curved sides and glossy frame. The phone also has a dual camera set-up at the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens. On the front, there is an 8MP sensor for selfies. The camera modules feature ‘Bothie mode’, which allows the user to take pictures from the front camera and back camera simultaneously. Both the cameras support auto HDR, along with bokeh mode, beauty mode, portrait mode and manual mode. Both the front and back camera modules also feature artificial intelligence enhancements, such as facial recognition for animated masks/stickers and filters.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, mated with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. As part of Android One family, it also comes with guaranteed two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

“With Nokia 5.1 Plus, we wanted to bring a phone that was high on performance, that could get exciting gaming and entertainment experiences closer to a wider group of fans. Our vision was to deliver performance, AI imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device, so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favourite series and capture great content. Nokia 5.1 Plus is for our tech-savvy fans who love finding the best price-performance combination,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head–India,