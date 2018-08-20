Nokia 6.1 Plus to be Flipkart-exclusive; India launch set for August 21

HMD Global, an official licensee of Nokia-branded phones, is hosting a launch event in India on August 21 where the Finnish company is expected to launch the The smartphone is an international variant of the Nokia X6, which is Nokia’s first notch display-based smartphone currently available only in China. Before the launch, the company has posted a teaser image on Flipkart, confirming exclusive availability on home-grown e-commerce platform.

Like other Nokia-branded smartphones, the would be an Android One device to boot stock Android Oreo 8.1 operating system out of the box. The phone would also come bundled with free unlimited storage on Google Drive for photos. In terms of specifications, the is expected to be exactly the same as the It would sport a 5.8-inch fullHD+ screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen would sport a cut-out area on the top (notch) to accommodate the front camera, earpiece and a couple of sensors.





In terms of imaging, Nokia 6.1 Plus would sport a dual camera set-up on the back. The rear camera module would feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.0 aperture, mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture and 1.2-micron pixel size. On the front, there would be a 16MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture. Both the rear and front cameras in Nokia 6.1 would support artificial intelligence-based algorithm selection, camera enhancements and HDR mode.

We are thrilled to bring you the Nokia smartphones event for the most awaited phone. Stay tuned to #BringItOn with #NokiaMobile pic.twitter.com/v1ZHBnTSri — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) August 16, 2018

The comes in two RAM and storage configurations i.e. 4GB and 6GB of RAM, and 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, respectively. However, the Indian model is expected to get only the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant, paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC). The dual-SIM phone would also feature a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB. The phone would be powered by a 3,060 mAh battery, which would support Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The current generation Nokia 6-series device (Nokia 6.1) is priced at around Rs 18,000 in India. Therefore, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to get a price tag in between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.