Nokia PureBook X14 thin-and-light laptop launched in India at Rs 59,990

on Monday launched in India the PureBook X14 laptop, marking the brand’s entry in to the segment. The PureBook X14 comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, priced at Rs 59,990. The Flipkart-exclusive laptop will be available for preorders from December 18, 2020. The PureBook X14 is touted to be 1.1 kg in weight and 16.8mm in form-factor. It sports a 14-inch fullHD screen with support for Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR).

Besides, the Nokia PureBook X14 supports Dolby Atmos for headphones.

“Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is testament to our successful collaboration with We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for,” Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President – Nokia Brand Partnerships said in a statement.

Powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the Nokia PureBook X14 comes with 512GB NVMe SSD and 8GB RAM. It boasts a high definition infrared-based webcam, which doubles up as face recognition sensor for Windows Hello face unlock. The laptop has backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and precision touchpad with Windows gesture support.

“At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavor to have our fingers on the pulse of consumers' needs. As consumers continue to stay indoors and design their work from home lifestyles, their needs when it comes to high-end value electronics have taken center focus. With the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop, our effort is to provide our customers a product that not only caters to their multifunctionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs. We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Nokia in our shared goal of providing for the needs of Indian consumers,” Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands at said in a statement.