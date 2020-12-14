Nokia PureBook X14 thin-and-light laptop launched in India at Rs 59,990

-
ALSO READ
Nokia Purebook Laptop series to debut soon as Flipkart-exclusive in India
Nokia 5.3 review: This midrange smartphone covers the basics, but only that
Nokia 5310 review: A genuinely musical feature phone or selling nostalgia?
HMD Global launches 'India-first' Nokia C3 smartphone; price starts Rs 7499
Nokia 5.3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC launched: Price, sale details
-
Flipkart on Monday launched in India the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop, marking the brand’s entry in to the laptops segment. The Nokia PureBook X14 comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, priced at Rs 59,990. The Flipkart-exclusive laptop will be available for preorders from December 18, 2020. The Nokia PureBook X14 is touted to be 1.1 kg in weight and 16.8mm in form-factor. It sports a 14-inch fullHD screen with support for Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR).
Besides, the Nokia PureBook X14 supports Dolby Atmos for headphones.
“Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is testament to our successful collaboration with Flipkart. We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for,” Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President – Nokia Brand Partnerships said in a statement.ALSO READ: Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Core i5 review: Go for Core i7 model instead
Powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the Nokia PureBook X14 comes with 512GB NVMe SSD and 8GB RAM. It boasts a high definition infrared-based webcam, which doubles up as face recognition sensor for Windows Hello face unlock. The laptop has backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and precision touchpad with Windows gesture support.ALSO READ: Asus ExpertBook B9 450F review: Enterprise-grade notebook that's thin, lightweight
“At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavor to have our fingers on the pulse of consumers' needs. As consumers continue to stay indoors and design their work from home lifestyles, their needs when it comes to high-end value electronics have taken center focus. With the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop, our effort is to provide our customers a product that not only caters to their multifunctionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs. We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Nokia in our shared goal of providing for the needs of Indian consumers,” Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands at Flipkart said in a statement.
|Nokia PureBook X14 - Specifications
|Category
|Thin-and-light
|Weight
|1.1 kg
|Thickness
|16.8 mm
|Display
|14-inch IPS FullHD, 250 nits, Dolby Vision
|Processor
|10th Gen Intel Core i5
|Graphics
|Integrated Intel UHD 620
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|Operating system
|Windows 10 Home Plus
|Ports
|USB 3.1 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1, USB type C 3.1 x 1, HDMI x 1, RJ45 x 1, Audio out x 1, MIC In x 1
|Connectivity
|WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU