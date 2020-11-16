Nokia Smart TV 50 review: A regular television lifted by great audio system

E-commerce major Flipkart, the official brand licensee in India for Nokia’s smart televisions, recently launched its new range of with integrated Onkyo audio system. The range includes Android-based smart LED TVs starting from Rs 12,999 (32-inch screen size with HD resolution) to Rs 59,999 (65-inch screen with UHD resolution). is also offering the UHD resolution panel option along with regular fullHD panel in the 43-inch model. The other two models are 50-inch and 55-inch smart LED TVs with a UHD resolution.

The Smart TV 50-inch, priced at Rs 33,999, seems to best represent Flipkart’s new range of value-for-money products. Business Standard reviewed the Smart TV 50-inch model to test how it fares on key parameters like design, display, audio, performance and connectivity. Here are our key findings:

Design

The Smart TV 50 is a modest-looking unit with minimal design language. It is neither thin nor bulky and looks similar to most you get at this price. However, the TV’s thin display bezels accentuate the front profile, and the tall silver-painted legs for a table top installation add some zing to the otherwise regular design. The TV also supports wall mount installation, but that makes accessing ports difficult and also takes away the silver lining that its legs adds to the design.

Speaking of ports, the TV has three HDMI ports and two USB ports, both available at the back on the right side. It also has Ethernet port for wired internet connectivity and a 3.5mm audio out port for headphones and wired audio system connectivity. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, Chromecast for screen casting (mobile and laptop), and WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz). The lack of a dual-band WiFi, however, makes it less attractive for those with smart home products and using 5GHz WiFi network connectivity for operations.

Display

The Nokia Smart TV 50 has a 50-inch screen with an ultraHD (UHD) resolution of 178-degree wide viewing angles. The TV supports HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range (HDR) formats. It has a rated brightness of 380 nits and contrast ratio of 5000:1. It is a VA panel with the micro-dimming feature for an enhanced contrast ratio.

Details aside, the display output is at best satisfactory, not great. It lacks the peak brightness levels required to lift the experience. The dim-lit panel causes content to appear dark. Therefore, the display does not seem best suited for HDR content, as dark content output causes eye fatigue on extended usage. Thankfully, there are multiple display colour profiles that lift the rendition of non-HDR content. Moreover, the blacks are considerably deeper, and these improve contrast ratio for non-HDR content.

Audio

The TV’s integrated Onkyo audio system, with two dedicated full-range speakers and two tweeters, somewhat compensates for the average display output. The audio system has a peak power output of 48W (30W speakers + 18W tweeters), which is one of the best you get in any at this price. The audio output is tuned for vocal but with a decent amount of bass and treble. The bass is not overpowering but subtle, and good enough to complement the everyday TV-viewing experience.

The TV has five different audio profiles and an option to enable surround sound experience. Each sound profile is tuned to match its utility – the music profile elevates the music-listening experience and the movie profile works best while watching TV shows, documentaries and movies. The option to enable surround sound effect works like a charm. The audio system on the Nokia Smart TV 50-inch is a real deal, and not a marketing gimmick.

Performance

The Nokia Smart TV 50 boots Android 9 TV (with Play Store for TV) for apps. It boots stock Android launcher with no custom skin or modification, so most of the apps and their featured content are visible on the home screen. The TV might not be swift in performance but it gets the job done without fail. Opening the apps takes some time but not so much as to ruin the overall user experience. There is a quick-resume function that puts the TV in the sleep mode without suspending the apps. Therefore, the TV wakes up instantly from sleep and resumes the UI from where you left. The performance, overall, is decent for its asking price.

Verdict

At Rs 33,999, the Nokia Smart TV 50 joins the league of other capable affordable smart TVs. Its exceptional Onkyo-powered audio system, however, gives it an edge over others and makes it a better offer in the 50-inch smart LED TV segment. It is a value-for-money product that you might like to choose over smart TVs from Xiaomi, Realme, VU, and other brands simply because it offers a balanced user experience and an exceptional audio that no other smart TV in this segment could match at present.