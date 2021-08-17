Nothing ear (1) pre-orders start today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Price, offers

London-based technology start-up Nothing’s debut wireless ear (1) will be available for pre-orders in India from 12pm on August 17 through home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart. Priced at Rs 5,999, the will be available for pre-orders with offers like instant discount of Rs 500 on ICICI credit card and free six month subscription of Gaana Plus music streaming service.

Unveiled in July, the ear (1) is one of the affordable wireless in the market with premium features like active noise cancellation and wireless charging support. Complementing the features is the ear (1) transparent design, which extends to both the earbuds and charging-cum-storage case. The transparent design shows the product internals, including microphones, magnets and circuit board. said, each earbud weighs in at 4.7g, and delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customisable liquid silicone tips.

As for the audio, the ear (1) packs a 11.6mm full-range speaker tuned by the audiophiles at Teenage Engineering for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance.

Connectivity is covered by Bluetooth 5.2.

The Nothing ear (1) boasts active noise cancellation, supported by three in-built microphones. The ANC feature is customisable through the Nothing app, available for Android and iOS smartphones.

Nothing said, the ear (1) is capable of delivering up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. The compact power source delivers ultra-fast charging - 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day's power. The Nothing ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with Qi chargers.

Additional features of the Nothing ear (1) include Find My Earbud, EQ, gesture controls, in-ear detection, and fast Pairing. The ear (1) earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant.