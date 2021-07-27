Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds launched at Rs 5,999, sale begins Aug 17

-
London-based technology start-up ‘Nothing’ on Tuesday launched its debut product, the Nothing ear (1). Priced at Rs 5,999, the true wireless earbuds will be available exclusively on Flipkart from August 17 at 12 pm. The Nothing ear (1) is brimful of features, including active noise cancellation, wireless charging, transparent design, fast charging, and sweat and water resistance.
“Nothing ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come. It marries advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.
Complementing the features is the ear (1) transparent design, which extends to both the earbuds and charging-cum-storage case. The transparent design shows the product internals, including microphones, magnets and circuit board. Nothing said, each earbud weighs in at 4.7g, and delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customisable liquid silicone tips.
As for the audio, the Nothing ear (1) packs a 11.6mm full-range speaker tuned by the audiophiles at Teenage Engineering for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance.
Connectivity is covered by Bluetooth 5.2. The Nothing ear (1) boasts active noise cancellation, supported by three in-built microphones. The ANC feature is customisable through the Nothing app, available for Android and iOS smartphones.
Nothing said, the ear (1) is capable of delivering up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. The compact power source delivers ultra-fast charging - 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day's power. The Nothing ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with Qi chargers.
Additional features of the Nothing ear (1) include Find My Earbud, EQ, gesture controls, in-ear detection, and fast Pairing. The ear (1) earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant.
