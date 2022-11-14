Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds go on sale with introductory offer on Flipkart

-
ALSO READ
Nothing Ear (stick) unveiling scheduled for October 26: What to expect
Nothing Ear (stick) hands-on: Five things these wireless earbuds roll about
Nothing Ear (stick) will be available on Myntra, Flipkart; launch on Oct 26
Nothing Ear (stick) gets Rs 1000 cheaper for Ear (1), Phone (1) customers
Nothing unveils Ear (stick) wireless earbuds: Know price, specs, and more
-
UK-based consumer technology start-up Nothing recently launched the Ear (stick). Second product in its audio accessories line, the wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 8,499. These will be available in India on Myntra and Flipkart from November 17. However, before the open sales of the Ear (stick), Nothing has announced a limited stock drop on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Myntra on November 14, at 12pm.
The Nothing Ear (stick) will be available today with the introductory offer that the Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma announced earlier. In the offer, Nothing is offering a flat Rs 1,000 discount to the existing Nothing customers on the Ear (Stick). The discount can be availed only on Flipkart, and not on Myntra. The introductory offer will also be available during open sales, which starts from November 17. However, it is a limited period offer.
Nothing Ear (stick): Specification
The Nothing Ear (stick) is a pair of half in-ear wireless earbuds with transparent design. It comes in a cylindrical case, which rolls to open and close. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. The earbuds feature 12.6mm audio drivers and boast up to 29 hours of battery life with a charging case.
It comes with clear voice technology with three microphones on each bud to offer wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. It features press control on each bud for play, pause, skip, voice assistance and change volume functions. The earbuds functions are integrated in the Nothing Phone (1), allowing users to customise gesture controls, adjust EQ settings and access find my earbuds function via quick settings menu. Other smartphones (Android and iOS) get the similar functionality enabled through the Nothing X app.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU