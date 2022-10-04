JUST IN
Reliance Jio lists JioBook on govt e-marketplace at Rs 19,500: Details here
Samsung may unveil affordable Galaxy A54 next year with 50MP rear camera
Apple's iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion mark in 5 months
Xiaomi debuts Redmi Pad with MediaTek Helio G99 in India: Details here
OnePlus debuts Nord Watch at Rs 4,999: Specifications, features, and more
LinkedIn India launches new Instagram channel to help young professionals
Apple Music reaches record mark of 100 mn songs driven by human curation
Youtube may limit access to 4K videos only for Premium users: Report
Lava democratises 5G smartphones, launches Blaze 5G at Rs 10k: Details here
Android app for Dynamic Island-like features surpasses 1 mn downloads
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Reliance Jio lists JioBook on govt e-marketplace at Rs 19,500: Details here
WhatsApp tests screenshot blocking for disappearing media: Details here
Business Standard

Nothing Ear (stick) unveiling scheduled for October 26: What to expect

The Nothing Ear (stick) is expected to be an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds. It may lack the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, which was available on the Nothing Ear (1)

Topics
Nothing | Earbuds | True Wireless Earphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nothing Ear (stick)
Nothing Ear (stick)

UK-based consumer technology start-up Nothing is set to unveil the Ear (stick) wireless earbuds on October 26. Second in the audio line, the Ear (stick) will be available across markets, including India. According to Nothing, the Ear (stick) will be half in-ear true wireless earbuds with feather-light design. These will come packed in a “unique charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes, and compactly formed to simply glide into pockets.”

Last month, Nothing teased the upcoming earbuds at two occasions -- first at London Fashion Week, where it showed the earbuds’ case, and then in an Instagram video, where it showed the case opening mechanism. Unlike Nothing ear (1), the Ear (stick) would come in a stick-shaped case which rolls to open and close.

The Nothing Ear (stick) is expected to be an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds. It may take inspiration from Ear (1), but may lack the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, which was available on the Nothing Ear (1).

In India, Nothing had partnered with Flipkart for the ear (1) launch. The Ear (stick) would likely be available on the same e-commerce platform for purchase after the launch.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nothing

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU