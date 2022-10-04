Nothing Ear (stick) unveiling scheduled for October 26: What to expect

UK-based consumer technology is set to unveil the Ear (stick) wireless on October 26. Second in the audio line, the Ear (stick) will be available across markets, including India. According to Nothing, the Ear (stick) will be half in-ear true wireless with feather-light design. These will come packed in a “unique charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes, and compactly formed to simply glide into pockets.”

Last month, teased the upcoming at two occasions -- first at London Fashion Week, where it showed the earbuds’ case, and then in an Instagram video, where it showed the case opening mechanism. Unlike ear (1), the Ear (stick) would come in a stick-shaped case which rolls to open and close.

The Nothing Ear (stick) is expected to be an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds. It may take inspiration from Ear (1), but may lack the Active Cancellation (ANC) feature, which was available on the Nothing Ear (1).

In India, Nothing had partnered with for the ear (1) launch. The Ear (stick) would likely be available on the same e-commerce platform for purchase after the launch.