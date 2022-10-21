JUST IN
iPhone users across 21 countries to get Apple's Fitness+ starting Oct 24
Some iPhone users report Face ID not working post iOS 15.7.1 upgrade
Google rolls out 'My Ad Center', will allow users to control ads
Snapchat gives story expiration controls to premium members, other features
Nothing Ear (stick) will be available on Myntra, Flipkart; launch on Oct 26
Contrary to reports, Apple not manufacturing iPhone 14 Pro Max in India
Google Messages update brings emoji reactions for Android users to iOS text
Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse: Details here
YouTube Premium increases price for family plans to $22.99 per month
Jio's maiden laptop JioBook now available for purchase on Reliance Digital
You are here: Home » Technology » News
iPhone users across 21 countries to get Apple's Fitness+ starting Oct 24
Business Standard

Nothing to enable support for Reliance Jio True 5G on Phone (1) via update

The Nothing OS 1.1.5 version update is rolling out in phases, and it will be available on Nothing Phone (1) before October 24

Topics
Nothing | smartphones | 5G

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nothing phone (1)
Nothing phone (1)

UK-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Friday announced that it has started rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.5 software update for its Nothing Phone (1). The update will enable 5G support for Reliance Jio True 5G. Nothing said, the update is rolled out in phases and will be concluded before October 24.

With the update, Nothing Phone (1) would be among the first smartphones to work with Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network. It will put Nothing ahead of other smartphone brands such as Apple, OPPO, and Samsung because smartphones from these are still in the pipeline to receive the software update. Important to note, Nothing Phone (1) already supports Airtel 5G Plus, which is based on non-standalone infrastructure. Below are the steps to download and update the Nothing Phone (1):

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Click on About Phone, then on Software Info

Step 3: Inside Software Info, click on System update

Step 4: If the update is available for your smartphone, click on Download and Install

Launched in July, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base model in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. It is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness level. It is based on the Android 12 operating system. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It comes in white and black colours.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nothing

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU