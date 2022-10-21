Nothing to enable support for Reliance Jio True 5G on Phone (1) via update

UK-based consumer technology start-up on Friday announced that it has started rolling out the OS 1.1.5 software update for its Phone (1). The update will enable support for True . Nothing said, the update is rolled out in phases and will be concluded before October 24.

With the update, Nothing Phone (1) would be among the first to work with Reliance Jio’s standalone network. It will put Nothing ahead of other brands such as Apple, OPPO, and Samsung because from these are still in the pipeline to receive the software update. Important to note, Nothing Phone (1) already supports Airtel 5G Plus, which is based on non-standalone infrastructure. Below are the steps to download and update the Nothing Phone (1):

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Click on About Phone, then on Software Info

Step 3: Inside Software Info, click on System update

Step 4: If the update is available for your smartphone, click on Download and Install

Launched in July, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base model in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. It is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, the sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness level. It is based on the 12 operating system. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It comes in white and black colours.