Nothing to enable support for Reliance Jio True 5G on Phone (1) via update

UK-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Friday announced that it has started rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.5 software update for its Nothing Phone (1). The update will enable 5G support for Reliance Jio True 5G. Nothing said, the update is rolled out in phases and will be concluded before October 24.
With the update, Nothing Phone (1) would be among the first smartphones to work with Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network. It will put Nothing ahead of other smartphone brands such as Apple, OPPO, and Samsung because smartphones from these are still in the pipeline to receive the software update. Important to note, Nothing Phone (1) already supports Airtel 5G Plus, which is based on non-standalone infrastructure. Below are the steps to download and update the Nothing Phone (1):
Step 1: Go to Settings
Step 2: Click on About Phone, then on Software Info
Step 3: Inside Software Info, click on System update
Step 4: If the update is available for your smartphone, click on Download and Install
Launched in July, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base model in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. It is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness level. It is based on the Android 12 operating system. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.
It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It comes in white and black colours.
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:16 IST
