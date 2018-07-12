Now, you can post questions for followers in Instagram Stories: Here is how

Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app, on July 10 announced the ‘ask questions in stories’ feature, which would allow app users to post questions in their stories that can then be answered by their followers. The feature is part of a new app update, which is currently being rolled out for iOS and devices.

The ‘ask a question’ feature is limited to Stories, so it does not work with photo or video posts. To put a question on a photo or video in your Stories, simply select a by selecting it from the sticker tray after taking a photo or video. Type out your question and then place it anywhere on your photo or video, and share it to your story line. When followers see the sticker, they can tap it to reply — and they can reply as many times as they want from the sticker.

Here is how to use the Question in Story line:

Step 1: Update the Instagram app to latest version. iOS users can go to App Store and manually check for an app update, and users can check for update in Google Play Store.





Step 2: Once the app is updated, open it and click on camera icon to record a video or take a photo.

Slide up on the screen to see all the available features and that can be added to photo or video, and click on ‘Questions’ sticker

Step 4: Type the question, place it at any suitable place, and send photo or video to story line

Step 5: Once posted in story line, the question would be visible to your followers (based on how you have set privacy settings). Your followers can answer the questions and share them too.



You can find your followers’ responses in your story’s viewers list. Tap any question they have asked to create a new story where you can answer it, and the question you are answering will appear on your story for context. Though you will be able to see who submitted each response in your viewers list where it is private, when you share that response in your story, your friend’s photo and username will not be shown.