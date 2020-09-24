Now, you can record, trim, share 30 seconds video through Instagram Reels

-
Instagram Reels is getting new features, including extended recording time limit of up to 30 seconds, ability to extend the timer to 10 seconds while recording, and an option to trim and delete clip from the timeline. Launched in India in July this year, Reels is a short-video service from Instagram that lets user create and share short-videos with their followers on their Instagram Feed.
How to create Instagram Reels
Tap on Reels icon available at the bottom of the Instagram app to get into camera recording and editing mode. There is a variety of creative editing tools available to process the recorded video before publishing. Here are some of the features and tools available:
Audio: Search for a song from the Instagram music library for your reel. You can also use your own original audio by simply recording a reel with it.
AR Effects: Select one of the many effects in our AR library, created by both Instagram, and creators all over the world, to record multiple clips with different effects.
Timer and Countdown: Set the timer to record any of your clips hands-free.
Align: Line up objects from your previous clip before recording your next, which helps for seamless transitions like outfit changes or adding new friends into your reel.
Speed: Choose to speed up or slow down part of the video or audio you selected, which helps you stay on a beat or make slow motion videos.
How to share a Reels
Reels can be shared with your followers and reach the wider Instagram community through the Explore feature.
If you have a Public Account: You can share your reel to a dedicated space in Explore, where it has the chance to be seen and discovered by the wider Instagram community.
You can also share to Feed so your followers can see your reel. When you share reels featuring certain songs, hashtags or effects, your reel may also appear on dedicated pages whenever someone clicks on that song, hashtag or effect.ALSO READ: Spotting opportunity, Facebook launches a new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels
If you have a Private Account: You can share to Feed so your followers can see your reel. You can also share to Stories or in Direct, though your reel would then disappear after 24 hours.
To watch Reels
Reels in Explore is a new space to view reels created by the Instagram users. Discover your new favorite comedian, inspiring advocate, trending dance or beauty trend in a vertical feed customised for you. If you enjoy a reel, you can easily like, comment or share it with your friends.
