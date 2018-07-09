Now you can send messages with stickers, emojis from web: Know how to do it

Global search engine and giant, has recently rolled out an update for its messaging app enabling WhatsApp-like web operation for sending messages, emojis, stickers and pictures from a computer. The app also gets several other features such as GIF search, smart reply, link preview, etc. that brings it on par with other instant messaging

Dubbed as ‘messages from web’, the WhatsApp-like web-based service allows users to operate from notebook or computer. However, the feature is available as a part of the latest update, therefore, will not work in previous versions of the app. Interestingly, the now also supports image attachments, stickers and emojis, which were earlier restricted to only internet-based instant messaging

Step 1: Check your device for Android Smartphones with stock Android may have the app by default, whereas other smartphone users may have to download and install it from Play store.

Step 2: Make sure the messages app is up to date, and there is no new update notification pending in the Play Store for the app. Update the app if there is a new version available.

Step 3: Open the messages app and go to more options setting by clicking on the three vertical dots icon visible on top, near to search icon.

Step 4: Inside the more options settings, click on messages for web option, which then asks to scan QR code

Step 5: Go to android.messages.com on your computer and scan the QR code with your phone

Step 6: Your messages app is now connected with browser-based web client. However, it would stay functional until the phone is connected to working internet. Without internet services in the phone, the web-based messages platform could not be used.

Here are other features added to the Android messages app

GIF search

Now, the message app makes finding appropriate GIFs easier by enabling feature. To search for a GIF from keyword, you can tap the + button on the left hand side of the compose bar and enter your keyword to find the best available options.

Smart reply

The new smart reply is built to save time when you are messaging on the go by suggesting quick text or emoji responses to your messages. The smart reply options show as soon as you receive a message, and once you click on suggested smart reply, it sends immediately. Smart replies are available in English for now.

Preview links

The new messages app now supports link previews, which shows meta information of shared URLs such as image, headline, description, etc.

Copy one-time passwords with a tap

Now, when you receive a message with a one-time password or code from a secure site -- such as bank -- you can save time by copying that password directly from the message with a tap.