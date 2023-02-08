JUST IN
OnePlus 11 5G and India-exclusive OnePlus 11R smartphones launched: Details

OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G are new in the OnePlus 1+4+X strategy where 1 stands for core devices - smartphones, 4 stands for ecosystem devices, and X stands for experience IoT devices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 11 5G

Chinese consumer electronics maker OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G and India-exclusive OnePlus 11R 5G at its Cloud 11 event on February 7. Arriving on February 14, the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is available for pre-order on the OnePlus website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, and Amazon India. The OnePlus 11R will follow on the same platforms with pre-orders starting on February 21 and availability starting February 28. Below are the details:

OnePlus 11 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch super fluid AMOLED 2K screen of 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO 3.0) and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. The screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which has an integrated Adreno 740 GPU.

The smartphone sports a triple-camera system on the back co-created with Hasselblad. The camera system features a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890) with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX709), and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX581). On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera. The camera module features a four-ring design, accommodating triple camera set-up and an LED flash.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Other features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS interface. For thermals, the phone is said to have a Cryo-velocity VC cooling system. It comes in titan black and eternal green colours.

OnePlus 11 5G: India pricing

The OnePlus 11 5G is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage at Rs 56,999 and Rs 61,999.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G sports a 6.7-inch super fluid LTPS screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (ADFR 2.0) and 1450 nits of peak brightness level. The screen supports HDR10+ high dynamic range format and it is SGS low-blue light certified. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The smartphone has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890) with OIS. Camera features include TurboRAW HDR, portrait mode and ICE. The camera module features a four-ring design, accommodating triple camera set-up and an LED flash. For enhanced gaming experience, the OnePlus 11R 5G features the company’s GPA 4.0 gaming engine, which is a frame stabilisation technology that automatically learns and adapts the frame rate.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Other features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone boots Android operating system-based OxygenOS interface. It comes in sonic black and galactic silver colours.

OnePlus 11R 5G: India pricing

The OnePlus 11R 5G is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:34 IST

