OnePlus 6T launch live: Reliance Jio to offer Rs 5,400 cashback; know more

The OnePlus 6T will launch in India on October 30 and go on sale from November 2 at select offline stores, besides online sale exclusively on Amazon India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated 6T in New York today (October 29) at 8:30 PM. A successor to the 6, this smartphone will launch in India on October 30 and go on sale from November 2 at select offline stores, besides online sale exclusively on Amazon India.



Though the is still a day away, Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider Reliance Jio has already announced that the phone will be available at Reliance Digital stores as well. The phone’s price is still unknown, but Jio has announced it will be offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 in the form of 36 recharge vouchers of Rs 350 each. These could be redeemed on successive recharges of Rs 299 or more.



In terms of upgrades, the OnePlus 6T would have a new screen format with a tiny notch on top (waterdrop), accommodating only the front camera. The earpiece and sensors would move to top bezel area, similar to how it has been in the Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro. The phone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a larger 3,700 mAh battery. This is not really an upgrade, but the phone would trade off the predecessor’s 3.5mm audio jack to accommodate a battery with a higher capacity.



The OnePlus event will start at 8:30 PM (IST). Get all live updates here:



