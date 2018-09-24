OnePlus 6T launch soon: Know confirmed features, expected specs and price

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch the 6T soon. Like previous launches, the key changes that would be part of the upgrade from the current-generation flagship have already been confirmed by the company. These changes include the use of an in-display fingerprint sensor and the removal of the 3.5mm audio jack. Apart from these changes, several other enhancements are expected from the upcoming smartphone, such as a new screen format, enhanced camera module, bigger battery, etc. Though there has been no official confirmation on these features, the company’s past record hints that these features would make way in the 6T.

confirmed upgrades

Speaking of upgrades, the OnePlus 6T is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a true unibody design. The in-display fingerprint sensor technology allows a part of the screen to double up as a biometric recognition module for identifying fingerprints to unlock the phone. OnePlus’ sister company, Vivo, has been offering this technology in some of its premium models, such as the Vivo X21, Vivo Nex and the Vivo V11 Pro.

The OnePlus 6T is also confirmed to lose the 3.5mm audio jack. More of a downgrade than upgrade, the trade-off is defended by the company as a must to utilise the space for new hardware, or maybe a bigger battery.

OnePlus 6T other upgrades

Apart from the confirmed upgrades mentioned above, the OnePlus 6T is also reported to get a new screen format, with a tiny notch on top. Though the notch area in the OnePlus 6 is among the smallest when compared with other notch screen-based smartphones, it would be trimmed even more and reduced to a size of a big dot, enough to accommodate just the front camera. The Vivo V11 Pro or the Oppo F9 Pro are two smartphones that currently boast such screen designs.

Imaging is another area that is expected to get improvements. Though the OnePlus 6T was earlier rumoured to get a tri-camera module, the recent reports hint that the upcoming flagship would sport a dual camera module. Even the official television advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan suggests that the phone would feature a dual camera module. It is expected that the camera module in the OnePlus 6T would bring added enhancements such as artificial intelligence-based automatic scene recognition, better low light photography, etc.

OnePlus 6T other specifications

Technical specifications of the upcoming smartphone are expected to be similar to the OnePlus 6 i.e. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and three RAM & storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The phone is expected to come in midnight black and mirror black colour options, and a white and red colour options will be added later. As for the price, OnePlus surprised its community by keeping the price of the OnePlus 5T similar to the OnePlus 5. However, chances are slim that the company would repeat the same step with the OnePlus 6T. The phone would get a nominal price hike and it is expected to cost less than Rs 40,000 – at least the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.