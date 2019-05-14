OnePlus 7-series India launch today: Watch livestream, know details, & more

Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to unveil the 7-series on Tuesday (May 14) in a global event that would be hosted in three different countries simultaneously – India, US, and Europe. In India, the 7-series unveiling event will be hosted at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre that would start at 8:15 PM (IST). The event will also be live-streamed on the company’s official social media handles and YouTube channel.

For the first time in the history of OnePlus, the company would unveil two smartphones together. Named the and the Pro, both the phones are expected to be of flagship breed with different features and specifications, targeting two different price segments.

Pro: Camera details, specifications, features, and more

As the name suggests, the would be a premium offering with major upgrades over the ongoing model – the OnePlus 6T. According to a recent advertisement in the New York Times, the phone will boast an all-screen profile on the front with no bezels or notch. The ad also featured phone's schematics, confirming triple camera module on the back. The phone is also confirmed to have UFS 3.0 storage, meaning faster transfer rate (read/write).

No bells and whistles.

No bezel.

No notch.

Just a better phone.



Other than the above-confirmed features, the phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with three different RAM options – 6GB, 8GB, and 10GB. The phone is expected to feature a curved OLED screen on the front of QHD+ resolution. The screen will boast a quick refresh rate of 90Hz, which is uncommon in most flagship smartphones, except some gaming-centric ones.

With no notch on the front, and a claim to have an all-screen profile, the is expected to feature a motorised pop-up module on the top, accommodating the front camera for selfies and face unlocking mechanism.

OnePlus 7: Camera details, specifications, features, and more

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, would be a regular upgrade over the ongoing model – the OnePlus 6T. In term of design, the phone is expected to look similar to the ongoing model – water drop notch screen on the front, glass-metal-glass body, etc. However, besides minor cosmetic upgrades, the OnePlus 7 is expected to get new cameras on the front and back, bigger capacity battery, and a new processor (Snapdragon 855).