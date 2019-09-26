OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launched in India; Check price, specs, features

In a global unveiling event from India, Chinese smartphone brand today launched the 7T and the TV. This is the first time the company launched a product in India before any other of the global markets.

Here is a look at the specifications, price:

OnePlus 7T

Successor to the OnePlus 7, launched earlier this year, the OnePlus 7T features a new frost mist matte glass build, a triple-camera set-up on the back, AMOLED screen of a higher 90Hz refresh rate, and a capacity battery with 30W fast-charge (Warp charger) support.

The OnePlus 7T is 8.1mm thin and tapers to just 3.2mm at the sides. The 7T's display is based on a new generation of AMOLED materials. For streaming, the phone features HDR10+ for Netflix, there’s also HDR support for YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch FullHD AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400 resolution. As for hardware upgrades, the OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm’s recently-launched flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus system-on-chip (SoC) and Google’s Android 10 operating system. The phone’s triple-camera set-up on the back features a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens for a 2x optical zoom capability, and a 16MP 117-degree ultra-wide sensor. The phone has a waterdrop notch on the front accommodating the phone’s 16MP selfie camera – similar to the OnePlus 7. Powering the phone would be a 3,800 mAh battery with support for fast charging through the supplied 30W Warp charger.

OnePlus 7T specifications: Screen: 6.55-inch FullHD AMOLED at 1080 x 2400 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, octa-core, up to 2.84 GHz Rear camera: 48–megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture Front camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.0 Battery: 3,800mAh Charging: Warp charging at 30W Software: Android 10 with OxygenOS Internal storage: 128/256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage) Security: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

OnePlus 7T will be the first smartphone to come out of the box with Android 10 and the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro already have the Android 10 update. OnePlus Cloud Storage has also been announced and there will be an additional 50 GB of storage as well for the first year.

Price:

The OnePlus 7T 8GB+256GB variant is available at Rs.39,999, and the 8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs. 37,999. OnePlus 7T will hit the store on September 28.

OnePlus TV

Apart from the phone, the company also launched a 55-inch 4K QLED TV. The TV runs on Google Android platform, customised by OnePlus for improved user experience. The TV comes with access to Google Play Store for apps.The TV has in-built screencasting capabilities. It is also voice-enabled via Google Assistant and OnePlus will be providing Android TV updates for the next three years. The TV's UI is called Oxygen Play and Netflix will come to OnePlus TV later this year. You can connect the OnePlus TV with your smartphone via OnePlus Connect which will enable you to control your TV with your smartphone. The OnePlus TV has a thickness of 7 mm and it has a 95.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.It also comes with built-in Chromecast and a built-in soundbar with as many as eight speakers capable of 50W audio output. The OnePlus TV Q1 will retail at Rs 69,900 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will retail at Rs 99,900.

The OnePlus TV Pro comes with a sliding soundbar with 8 speakers and a 50W sound output. The TV has speakers have forward transmission system so that all the sound comes directly at you. The soundbar slides automatically down in 7.2 seconds when the TV is started and it makes very less noise while doing so, 32 decibles to be exact.

All content on the OnePlus TV will be at 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV will be powered by Dolby's audio and visual technologies. The Dolby Vision Atmos technology will give the OnePlus TV 40 percent more brightness and also more colour accuracy. OTT content on the OnePlus TV includes Netlfix, Amazon Prime, Eros Now, Zee TV and more.

The OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch screen size and it makes uses of the Quantum LED or QLED display technology. The TV will have 4K resolution. It has a 96 percent DCIP-3 score and it also has a 120 percent NTSC score as well which the company says is the highest in the world. The OnePlus TV has the Gamma Color Magic processor.