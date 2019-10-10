OnePlus 7T Pro launched; early access sale starts on Friday: Price, specs

Chinese electronics manufacturer on Thursday (October 10) launched the 7T Pro at a global event in London. A successor to the 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T Pro is a premium flagship that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage configuration, priced at Rs 53,999. Along with the OnePlus 7T, the company also launched the phone's McLaren edition, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at Rs 58,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available for early access sale on October 11 at the company's exclusive experience stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.





OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition

The OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor, which also powers the company’s recently launched OnePlus 7T. The phone's vanilla edition comes in matte frosted glass design, which the company introduced in the OnePlus 7T. The McLaren edition, on the other hand, has orange accent, inspired from McLaren design. It also gets McLaren-themed wallpapers and icons. Other than cosmetic differences, both the editions are similar and boast a 6.65-inch fluid AMOLED screen of a QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Like in its predecessor, the screen in the OnePlus 7T Pro has curved on the sides and support HDR10+. The phone has a pop-up selfie camera module, in-display fingerprint sensor and Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back.

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a combination of a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 8MP telephoto lens. Though the combination looks identical to the one used in the predecessor, the 7T Pro's telephoto lens gets up to 3x optical zoom, compared to 2x in the The selfie camera, however, carries the same 16MP sensor that is there in the predecessor. The phone is powered by a 4,085 mAh battery. Like the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro also gets the Warp Charger 30T, which the company claimed to be 23 per cent faster than its previous iteration.