OnePlus 8 goes on sale at 12 noon: Price in India, specifications, offers

8 is set to go on sale on Monday at 12 noon on Amazon India and online portal. The smartphone will be available in 6GB RAM/128GB storage (India exclusive), 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants. It will come in onyx black, glacial green and ultramarine glow colours.

8 sale offers

As part of its sale offers, Amazon is offering flat Rs 2,000 instant discount to State Bank of India card holders. The e-commerce platform is also offering an additional Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on prepaid orders. Moreover, there is a 12 months interest free equated monthly instalment scheme valid on all major banks.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole display and rounded corners. However, the peak display refresh rate is 90Hz and it lacks the MEMC interpolation technology. On the brighter side, the display supports HDR10+.

The phone boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX586) of an f/1.75 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor of a 116-degree FoV and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone’s primary camera supports optical image stabilisation. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera of an f/2.45 aperture.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone supports 5G networks, both standalone and non-standalone, and WiFi 6. Besides, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and supports aptX & aptX HD, LDAC and AAC codecs. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired charging through Warp Charge 30T, which comes bundled in the box.

Other specifications

Weight: 180 g

Colour variants: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Glow

Operating system: Google Android 10-based OxygenOS

Sensors: In-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and sensor core

OnePlus 8 price in India

6GB/128GB: Rs 41,999

8GB/128GB: Rs 44,999

12GB/256GB: Rs 49,999