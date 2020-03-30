OnePlus 8-series smartphones' global launch set for April 14: Details here

Chinese electronics maker on Monday announced that the company would launch the 8-series in a global online event scheduled on April 14. The event shall be streamed live on company’s official web portal and YouTube at 8:30 PM (IST). The announcement came amidst on-going coronavirus pandemic outbreak, which has disrupted supply chain and logistics industry globally, forcing many smartphone makers to postpone their product launches.

The 8-series is expected to bring several upgrades, especially with regard to imaging and connectivity. The upcoming were long rumoured to be 5G-ready, and today’s announcement finally confirmed that all the under the OnePlus 8-series would indeed have 5G connectivity. Display is another feature that the announcement shed light upon. OnePlus will unveil a new display boasting an enhanced refresh rate of 120Hz, a natural upgrade to last year’s screen of 90Hz refresh rate.

“With the OnePlus 8 series, we are excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing-fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus’ signature powerful performance setup. The OnePlus 8 series will bring a truly ‘burdenless’ experience to all our users, who have come to expect nothing but the best all-around flagship smartphones from us,” said Pete Lau, founder and CEO, OnePlus.

Besides 5G and screen of 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8-series is also expected to bring new optics for better imaging. However, details are not yet clear on this. In addition, the phones are also expected to get ingress protection rating for water and dust resistance. In retrospective, even with protection in place for resistance against water spillage and dust damage, OnePlus smartphones never had IP rating. If the upcoming phones get IP rating, it would be the first for the OnePlus smartphones. Talking about the first for OnePlus, there are chances that the OnePlus 8-series might also get wireless charging feature that has long been missing from OnePlus smartphones.