OnePlus banks on India R&D to drive product innovation across markets

Tucked away in a lane in the Nanakramguda Financial District, a suburb in Hyderabad, nestles the newly established research and development centre of the premium smartphone maker OnePlus.

The centre which is surrounded by tech giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google is playing a crucial role in OnePlus’ global R&D, especially in the area of software development, and is helping the firm compete with players such as Apple and Samsung. According to the company, the India R&D team is contributing immensely towards innovative product development efforts of the newly launched OnePlus 8 ...