OnePlus debuts Nord Buds wireless earbuds with Dolby Atmos: Price, features

OnePlus on Thursday launched its maiden Nord-branded wireless earbuds called Nord Buds. The earbuds boast lightweight design, large audio drivers, long on-battery time, fast-charge support, and ingress protection rating for water and dust resistance. Here are the features, price information, sale details of the OnePlus Nord Buds:
OnePlus Nord Buds: Features
The Nord Buds are powered by 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers tuned for rich and balanced audio output. Though entry-level earbuds, the Nord Buds boast support for Dolby Atmos. The wireless earbuds have two microphones on each side for attending calls. The earbuds supports artificial intelligence-powered noise reduction technology for clear in-call experience in loud ambience environments. According to OnePlus, the Nord Buds have an on-battery time of 30 hours (with case) on a single charge.
The buds support Flash Charge for fast-charging. According to OnePlus, the Nord Buds gets five-hour audio playtime on a 10-min charge. The Nord Buds are IP55 rated for water and dust resistance. Moreover, the earbuds have a sweat-resistant hydrophobic nano-coating for protection against corrosion. Connectivity is covered by Bluetooth 5.2. The Nord Buds support OnePlus fast-pairing with supported OnePlus smartphones.
OnePlus Nord Buds: Price information and sale details
The OnePlus Nord Buds will go on sale on May 10 on OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores. The wireless earbuds will be available in black slate and white marble colours, priced at Rs 2,799.
OnePlus Nord Buds: Unboxing video
