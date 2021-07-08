OnePlus Nord 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI to launch on July 22

will launch the Nord 2 in India and Europe on July 22, confirmed the Chinese smartphone maker’s co-founder Pete Lau on Thursday. Successor to the Nord (review), the Nord 2 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI system-on-chip. According to OnePlus, this SoC is an enhanced version of the standard Dimensity 1200 designed in collaboration with MediaTek.

“The Nord 2 is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. We are confident that it delivers the dependable OnePlus fast and smooth experience you love, and lives up to the "Never Settle" ethos,” Pete Lau said in a blogpost.

According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimising the Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customised experience for OnePlus users.

In a statement released on July 7, OnePlus said the Nord 2 5G will integrate several AI-enabled advancements: AI-assisted photography for superior imaging, display enhancements for a top-ranking user experience, better response times for faster and smoother gaming, etc.

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will use AI Photo Enhancements to recognise up to 22 different photography scenarios. Based on the scenario, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G camera is touted to automatically adjusts the color tones and contrast to capture quality frames even at night and in other low-light environments. For videos, the AI Video Enhancement feature enables live HDR effects in real time during recording. The AI-customised chipset uses DOL-HDR technology to improve image quality, adjust tuning while live recording, and enhance the color range and color accuracy of videos.

As for the display, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will use AI Color Boost technology, which is touted to automatically convert standard dynamic range to high dynamic range based on on-screen content requirements. Besides AI Color Boost, the Nord 2 5G will feature the AI Resolution Boost, which is touted to automatically enhances video resolution by upscaling the content to HD resolution on popular social media apps. In addition, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will support Smart Ambient Display, which utilises AI to dynamically control the brightness of the screen based on the lighting conditions around users and the content being displayed on the screen.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is also set to bring enhancements for smartphone gaming. According to OnePlus, users will be able to game on the device at high refresh rate with titles like Brawl Stars. Users can also take advantage of the device’s low latency, improved heat management, and efficient power consumption to game for longer.