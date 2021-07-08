OnePlus Nord 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI to launch on July 22

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Nord CE review: Meaningful increments but weak on core competency
OnePlus Nord CE, Smart TV U series coming on June 10, confirms CEO Pete Lau
OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus U1S LED TVs launched: Know price, specs, sale info
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus smartwatch launched; check price, more
OnePlus Nord CE, U1S LED TV India launch today: Livestream, expected specs
-
OnePlus will launch the Nord 2 5G in India and Europe on July 22, confirmed the Chinese smartphone maker’s co-founder Pete Lau on Thursday. Successor to the OnePlus Nord (review), the Nord 2 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI system-on-chip. According to OnePlus, this SoC is an enhanced version of the standard Dimensity 1200 designed in collaboration with MediaTek.
“The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. We are confident that it delivers the dependable OnePlus fast and smooth experience you love, and lives up to the "Never Settle" ethos,” Pete Lau said in a blogpost.
According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimising the Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customised experience for OnePlus users.
In a statement released on July 7, OnePlus said the Nord 2 5G will integrate several AI-enabled advancements: AI-assisted photography for superior imaging, display enhancements for a top-ranking user experience, better response times for faster and smoother gaming, etc.
According to OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will use AI Photo Enhancements to recognise up to 22 different photography scenarios. Based on the scenario, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G camera is touted to automatically adjusts the color tones and contrast to capture quality frames even at night and in other low-light environments. For videos, the AI Video Enhancement feature enables live HDR effects in real time during recording. The AI-customised chipset uses DOL-HDR technology to improve image quality, adjust tuning while live recording, and enhance the color range and color accuracy of videos.
As for the display, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will use AI Color Boost technology, which is touted to automatically convert standard dynamic range to high dynamic range based on on-screen content requirements. Besides AI Color Boost, the Nord 2 5G will feature the AI Resolution Boost, which is touted to automatically enhances video resolution by upscaling the content to HD resolution on popular social media apps. In addition, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will support Smart Ambient Display, which utilises AI to dynamically control the brightness of the screen based on the lighting conditions around users and the content being displayed on the screen.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is also set to bring enhancements for smartphone gaming. According to OnePlus, users will be able to game on the device at high refresh rate with titles like Brawl Stars. Users can also take advantage of the device’s low latency, improved heat management, and efficient power consumption to game for longer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU