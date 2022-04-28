OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000mAh battery launched

on Thursday launched in India its most affordable smartphone, the Nord CE 2 Lite . The smartphone boasts thin and lightweight design, FHD+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 mAh battery with fast-charge support, and 64-megapixel based triple camera set-up on the rear. Here are the specifications, pricing information, and sale details of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G:

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Specifications

The Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 on-board storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology. OnePlus ships the phone with both the fast-charging adaptor and cable in the box.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

The screen supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The smartphone has a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.7 aperture, 2MP depth-assist camera of an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro lens of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor (in-display punch-hole)

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G boasts dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 with support for LDAC and LHDC codecs, 3.5mm audio jack, and hybrid SIM slot for storage expansion through microSD card.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Price information and sale details

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be available on OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores starting April 30. The smartphone’s 6GB + 128GB variant in Black Dusk colour will be available at Rs 19,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant in Blue Tide colour will be available at Rs 21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: First look and unboxing