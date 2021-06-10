OnePlus Nord CE, U1S LED TV India launch today: Livestream, expected specs

is set to launch today, June 10, the Nord CE (Core Edition) smartphone and the U1S LED TV at its ‘Summer Launch event’. The CE model is touted to bring the core features, along with some other upgrades, of the original OnePlus Nord (review) at a price point accessible to even more consumers. The OnePlus U1S LED TV, on the other hand, is expected to boast solid audio quality, courtesy Dynaudio-tuned speakers system. Both the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus TV U1S will be available on Amazon India.

OnePlus Summer Launch event: How to watch livestream

The OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus TV U1S will launch at the OnePlus Summer Launch event, a virtual event that will livestream on OnePlus website and social media handles at 7pm in India. Besides, the event will livestream on OnePlus official channel on Google’s YouTube. Alternatively, you can watch the event livestream through the video embedded below.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Expected specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE is expected to be like the original Nord in more ways than one. It is expected to sport a 6.43-inch sAMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.

Imaging would be covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Front camera is expected to be a 16MP sensor.

While the above information is based on rumours and news reports, OnePlus confirmed the Nord CE will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery supported by OnePlus Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charge technology. The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus TV U1S: Expected specifications

The OnePlus TV U1S is expected to be a series of three of different screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. All the TVs in the series are expected to feature bezel-less design. The TVs are expected to boasts up to 4K UHD resolution screen with support for wide spectrum of high dynamic range formats, including HDR10+, HDR, and HLG. The TVs are rumoured to come with Dynaudio-tuned audio system, which is expected to be one of the key features of the upcoming series. The TVs would be based on Android 10 TV operating system with Google Assistant and ChromeCast built-in. Another interesting bit doing the round on the web is the possibility of external webcam support for video conferencing purpose, powered by Google Duo platform.