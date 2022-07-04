OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV with Android 10 launched: Price, features

-
Chinese electronics maker OnePlus on Monday launched the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. Priced at Rs 32,999, the Android 10 TV platform-powered smart television will be available online on Amazon India and OnePlus online store, and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus partner stores from July 7.
"Following the remarkable response to our recently launched OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, and the Y series portfolio at large, we are excited to bring in a new, larger smart TV variant, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. In line with our community’s valuable feedback, our OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is not only equipped with best-in-class smart features but also elevates the viewing experience with its larger 50-inch 4K UHD display, all of this being offered at a truly affordable price point. We are confident that our community will truly enjoy the enhanced user experience with our new TVs,” Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India said in a statement.
The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has a 50-inch 4K resolution screen of 10-bit colour depth. The screen supports multiple high dynamic range formats, including HDR10+ and HLG. In addition, the screen supports MEMC tech, which interpolates additional frames to enhance the visual experience. Audio is taken care of by two full-range stereo speakers of 24W total output. The speakers are powered by Dolby Audio for enhanced surround sound experience.
Powered by Android TV 10 platform, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro boots OxygenPlay 2.0 interface. This customised interface shows content curated from over-the-top platforms. Besides, it provides access to over 230 live channels.
